Wonderful Winter Weekend
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Seasonable temps and tons of sun today. It’ll be cold enough for a little frost to start the weekend. Milder Sunday with increasing clouds. Slight rain chance by the evening. Drier Monday. Slight rain chances return Tuesday. Best chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday. Colder weather should return too.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
