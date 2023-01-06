Ask the Expert
Who's ready for a seasonable January afternoon in South Georgia on this Friday, it's first time since the 28th of last year, December 28. That our temperatures
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Seasonable temps and tons of sun today. It’ll be cold enough for a little frost to start the weekend. Milder Sunday with increasing clouds. Slight rain chance by the evening. Drier Monday. Slight rain chances return Tuesday. Best chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday. Colder weather should return too.

