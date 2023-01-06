Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back.

This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him.

In May of last year, two men were in a car that police say, took off during a routine traffic stop. The chase reportedly reached speeds of 85 miles an hour in rural Turner County before their car hit a dirt road flipped over during a crash. A GSP report was released that determined that Ashburn Police were not at fault. WALB is currently trying to get access to that report.

Skid marks where the car lost control (WALB)

Dyquarius Gilbert, 23, died in the crash. The other man survived. Investigators said Gilbert was the driver, but the family says that’s not true. Gilbert’s mother admits the car was his, but she believes the other man was driving at the time of the crash.

J. Edward Shipp is the family attorney. He believes there are holes in the investigation and avenues that were not pursued.

“We cannot have an accurate GSP report without having a proper investigation. A proper investigation would entail actually looking into what situation unfolded from the beginning. They were inaccuracies as far as names too,” Shipp said.

WALB News 10 is not reporting the name of the other man since, thus far, we couldn’t find him and get his side of the story.

But Shipp alleges the man forced Gilbert into the car at a Shell Gas Station in Ashburn.

Gilbert’s family says the two knew each other but were not on good terms. They say Gilbert’s phone has been missing since the crash, and they believe there’s something suspicious about that. There was also a gun at the scene of the crash. The family believes that gun could relate to the alleged forced entry.

“We are in the investigation stage. Trying to get the GBI along with the Ashburn Police Department to assist us in this investigation you to get the truth for the mother,” Shipp said.

No lawsuit has been filed yet but Shipp says he’s trying to get more information from Ashburn Police.

WALB reached out to Ashburn police for comment, but they declined to comment about the case because of ongoing legal action.

