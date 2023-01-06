Ask the Expert
Arrest made in Thomas County shooting

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One is in custody following a deadly shooting in the 4900 block of Five Forks Road in Thomas County that happened Thursday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Cesena was arrested and transported to the Thomas County Jail, where he will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, at approximately 10 a.m., Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Boston Police Department, and EMS responded to the 4900 block of Five Forks Road.

The units responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in that area.

Units found the victim, Isaac Miranda, had been struck once by a bullet in the upper torso.

Officers initiated CPR until EMS arrived. Miranda was transported to Archbold Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

