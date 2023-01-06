APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD.

Police say a victim told them that the suspect asked for a dollar and then after they told him they only had change, the suspect then pulled out a handgun.

The suspect then took and tested the victim’s keys in their vehicle but did not take the car, APD confirmed.

The suspect was last seen walking down South Slappey Boulevard with the victim’s keys.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.