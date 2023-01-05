Ask the Expert
Know of an act of kindness? Help us ‘Push It Forward’

News has a powerful voice to be able to influence others throughout the communities we serve....
News has a powerful voice to be able to influence others throughout the communities we serve. Why not use that voice to encourage others to spread positivity and kindness to one another?(Source: MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - News has a powerful voice to be able to influence others throughout the communities we serve.

Why not use that voice to encourage others to spread positivity and kindness to one another?

“Push It Forward” is a way to do just that.

Viewers will have the chance to take a video of themselves describing either the random acts of kindness they witnessed or experienced firsthand.

Want to submit to “Push It Forward?”

To send a video or photo for “Push It Forward,” use the media upload below. Be sure to include your name, email or best way to contact you and a description of the random act of kindness.

