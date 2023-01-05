Kidnapping, child cruelty suspect wanted by APD

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted on kidnapping and other charges.

Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., 33, is wanted on kidnapping, battery and third degree cruelty to children charges.

APD says Johnson punched his girlfriend in the face and forced her inside his vehicle at gunpoint, all while in view of two children.

Johnson is 5′9 and weighs 182 pounds.

Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

