Doerun cotton gin continues recovery efforts after tornado damage

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a month since an EF-2 tornado ripped through Doeun and destroyed a cotton gin and it’s going to take more than a clean-up to get it back fully operational.

The structure of Mobley Cotton Gin was completely twisted off its frame on Dec. 14 after battling winds between 110-135 miles per hour. Right now, the company is going through a demo process where the gin’s metal structure will be peeled back. Since machines on the inside were salvageable, the company will do repairs around it to make things easier.

The cotton gin's outside structure was twisted up from the ground. (WALB)

“So after it happened, we searched around, put out some bids for demos, and we finally started,” said John Mobley, vice president of Mobley Cotton Gin. “So they are going to work around that kind of, peel it back and get the building and the structure off, so we can see what’s working, what was damaged, and we can move on from there. But the demo should take about a week and a 1/2 and after that, we’ll start assessing some of the machinery damage and then start looking to put the building back up.”

John said the silver lining of the situation is that it happened when it did. Ten days before the tornado struck, the company cut back on 24-hour shifts which is why no one was in the building at the time of the storm.

“Well, fortunately for us, it happened when we were pretty much done with ginning and when it happened we had a little bit left to go, but we were shut down and thank goodness we were,” he said.

With cotton ginning being an essential part of agriculture in South Georgia, John said he’s eager to get the gin repaired.

“With all this the demand and supply, it’s a big impact. It provides jobs. It just helps the community out and I mean, you know we have to have cotton. You got to have you know sheets, clothing, just millions of things cotton can go into, so it’s a big economic impact,” he said.

The repairs could take up to eight months to finish. (WALB)

Now looking ahead, John said he’s planning to have the gin back running by mid-August of this year and with the community’s continued support, it may be back open sooner.

“It could have been a lot worse or say if it would have happened, you know later on in the summer it wouldn’t have given us time to get back prepared for this upcoming season,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.