Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Damar Hamlin’s best friend says cardiac arrest was a ‘freak accident’

One of Damar Hamlin’s closest friends, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, spoke about the risky nature of football. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Buffalo Bills released a statement Thursday saying safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours ... and he is making steady progress” from his on-field cardiac arrest Monday night.

The team said that Hamlin remains critically ill but “appears to be neurologically intact.”

One of Hamlin’s closest friends, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, spoke Thursday morning about the risky nature of football. While he said football is a dangerous sport, he called what happened to Hamlin a “freak accident.”

“It’s just a freak, like a freak play, a freak accident,” Thomas said. “… Colts players, players now, just football, just the world in general – we’re all just like one heartbeat right now. Just all just waiting for Damar to just get healthy. Just waiting for him to just to come out of there.”

Hamlin has been at a Cincinnati hospital since collapsing on the field during the Bills’ game against the Bengals Monday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather threat ends for South Georgia
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating three...
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
Kamry Copeland and Quaderious Davis are the parents of Kalyn Davis who was the first baby born...
New babies ring in the new year for South Ga. families
The letter stated that over 280 full-time state employees received on average about $23,700 per...
‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits
After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
Child injured by car in Lee Co.

Latest News

Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Housemate of slain Idaho students saw man in black
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
House stalemate still holds back choice of a new speaker
Former DC Officer Michael Fanone joins members of Congress to denounce political violence ahead...
Former DC officer speaks at political violence event
Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Bessie Laurena Hendricks was alive to...
Iowa woman believed to be oldest in US dies at 115 years old
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby...
Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary