APD: Man wanted for fracturing his child’s mother’s nose

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a wanted man in connection to an assault involving the mother of his child.

Quantavis Demetrius Walker, 22, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.

APD officials said Walker threw the mother of his child to the ground and punched her several times, fracturing her nose.

Walker is described as 5′5″ and 147 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

