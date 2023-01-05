Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD: Man wanted for fracturing his child’s mother’s nose

Quantavis Demetrius Walker, 22, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.
Quantavis Demetrius Walker, 22, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a wanted man in connection to an assault involving the mother of his child.

Quantavis Demetrius Walker, 22, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.

APD officials said Walker threw the mother of his child to the ground and punched her several times, fracturing her nose.

Walker is described as 5′5″ and 147 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather threat ends for South Georgia
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating three...
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
Kamry Copeland and Quaderious Davis are the parents of Kalyn Davis who was the first baby born...
New babies ring in the new year for South Ga. families
The letter stated that over 280 full-time state employees received on average about $23,700 per...
‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits
The New COVID-19 variant has impacted several South Georgia health systems. Experts say this...
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

Latest News

Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., 33, is wanted on kidnapping, battery and third degree cruelty to...
Kidnapping, child cruelty suspect wanted by APD
The Mobley Cotton Gin was destroyed by a tornado on Dec. 14.
Doerun cotton gin continues recovery efforts after tornado damage
Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service...
Albany pastor honored by Sen. Ossoff on Capitol Hill
Boil water advisory
Lee Co. boil water advisory ended