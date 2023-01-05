Albany pastor honored by Sen. Ossoff on Capitol Hill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany pastor is receiving lifetime honors from Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff.

Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service award for his more than 30 years of service to the church, Ossoff’s team announced.

Ossoff’s statement on Simmons reads in part:

“Pastor Simmons has championed efforts to give back to the community, hosting food drives for the hungry, donating supplies to special needs classrooms and senior homes, paying off mortgages, and more. Pastor Simmons is no stranger to Albany, earning his bachelor’s degree from Albany State University before earning his master’s from the University of Georgia and his doctorate of ministry from Bethany Theological Seminary in Dothan, AL.”

Simmons began preaching at Mt. Zion in 1991.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.