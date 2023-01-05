Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany pastor honored by Sen. Ossoff on Capitol Hill

Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service...
Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service award for his more than 30 years of service to the church, Ossoff’s team announced.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany pastor is receiving lifetime honors from Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff.

Pastor Dr. Daniel Simmons of Mount Zion Baptist Church is receiving a lifetime public service award for his more than 30 years of service to the church, Ossoff’s team announced.

Read the full commendation

Ossoff’s statement on Simmons reads in part:

“Pastor Simmons has championed efforts to give back to the community, hosting food drives for the hungry, donating supplies to special needs classrooms and senior homes, paying off mortgages, and more. Pastor Simmons is no stranger to Albany, earning his bachelor’s degree from Albany State University before earning his master’s from the University of Georgia and his doctorate of ministry from Bethany Theological Seminary in Dothan, AL.”

Simmons began preaching at Mt. Zion in 1991.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather threat ends for South Georgia
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating three...
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
Kamry Copeland and Quaderious Davis are the parents of Kalyn Davis who was the first baby born...
New babies ring in the new year for South Ga. families
The letter stated that over 280 full-time state employees received on average about $23,700 per...
‘This is a pretty sad thing that Ga. taxpayers are on the hook for:’ State audit reveals over $6.7M stolen in unemployment benefits
After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
Child injured by car in Lee Co.

Latest News

The Mobley Cotton Gin was destroyed by a tornado on Dec. 14.
Doerun cotton gin continues recovery efforts after tornado damage
Boil water advisory
Lee Co. boil water advisory ended
Millions in funds for south Georgia high-speed internet announced
Millions in funds for south Georgia high-speed internet announced
A green light for Minnesota's internet and broadband expansion projects.
Millions in funds for south Georgia high-speed internet announced