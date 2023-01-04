What the FDA ruling on abortion pills could mean for Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now allowing pharmacies to offer the abortion pill in-store.

Roe v Wade was overturned back in June 2022. And since then, many states have cracked down on the procedure and other forms of contraception.

The abortion pill is a combination of two different medications called Mifepristone and Misoprostol.

Pharmacist Betsy Urick said it can also help with other things besides abortions.

“This is primarily used for termination of a pregnancy,” Urick said. “Though sometimes, it is used for termination of a pregnancy that’s already been, like early pregnancy wise. You do see it used for termination when in early pregnancy loss as well. To help the mother (with) the early loss.”

Georgia bans abortions after a baby’s heartbeat is detected, which is about six weeks. The abortion pill can be used up to ten weeks, but it’s not currently banned in Georgia. But Urick said South Georgia pharmacies may choose not to carry the medication.

Pharmacies do have to become certified to dispense the drugs directly to a patient who has a prescription from a certified prescriber. (WALB)

“I think it would make most pharmacists very weary of dispensing it before they make sure that that would be in compliance with that law,” she said. “I know for myself, I want to take care of every patient I can as long as it’s within the legal limits. So if it does become available, I think in all likelihood it would be pretty difficult to find in Southwest Georgia regardless. Depending on whether the chains decide to carry it or not.”

Urick said her opinions do not reflect those of the pharmacy. And also that she feels this medication is necessary for the medical field.

“This medication, generally, is going to be much easier for a patient to be able to use. Particularly like prior to 10 weeks so that they don’t have to have more invasive surgeries, etc. But I do think it is a valid and needed part of healthcare,” Urick said.

