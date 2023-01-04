VPD: 2 arrested after firing gunshots, fleeing from police

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged after hitting vehicles with gunshots, fleeing from police and trying to hide a gun, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police responded to reports of gunshots on Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Ann Street.

VPD says that after witnesses gave descriptions, they identified the suspects as Clavon Jones, 17, and Sharod Tucker, 18.

Jones was arrested after walking into a field.

Tucker was arrested after fleeing into a grocery store where police say people inside the store helped take him into custody. VPD says surveillance video showed Tucker trying to hide the handgun he used inside the store. Police retrieved the gun.

Both have been charged with reckless conduct and two counts of criminal trespass. Tucker is also charged with tampering with evidence. Jones has an additional charge of possession of a pistol by a person under 18 years of age.

No one was injured.

“These subjects were recklessly shooting off a firearm in an area where children were outside playing. Their actions put many people in danger, and we are extremely lucky that no one was injured,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Both were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.