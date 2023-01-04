Help is just 3 numbers away for south Georgians

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit in South Georgia is emphasizing the importance of free public service numbers.

Help is three numbers away. 911 for emergencies, 988 for crisis support, and 211 for information on community resources. Greater Valdosta United Way is encouraging the community to memorize these numbers so they don’t have to struggle alone.

988 is the new Suicide and Crisis Support Lifeline that is used nationwide. Experts say, the average speed to answer across all contacts decreased from 187 seconds (three minutes) to 36 seconds.

“We’re really trying to push that out with billboards and radios because South Georgia and rural Georgia really doesn’t have the mental health and therapy professionals that we need. But you can dial ‘988′ if you’re dealing with a crisis, thinking about suicide, or knows somebody that is struggling with mental health and get help that you need from a national number,” Michael Smith, chief executive officer for Greater Valdosta United Way, said.

Valdosta residents say they think the 988 lifeline was a good and easy replacement for the 1-800 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“It’s easier for people to remember so that way it’ll be easier for them to get in contact with someone when they really need help. It also will work better with kids, college students,” a Valdosta resident said.

25 years ago, Atlanta created the 2-1-1 network. Which is used to connect people to resources they need to address everyday challenges.

“In most areas across the country, you can call 211 and find out about rental, utility assistance, food help, childcare services, even veteran services. And just really connect people to the services and needs that they’re looking for,” Smith said.

Research shows that in 2020, 211 centers in Georgia responded to more than 400,000 calls, emails, and texts. While that seems high, research also shows that there were 300,000 calls that went unanswered due to high demand.

“Georgia has not reached 100 percent coverage; we have 65 percent coverage across the state. As chair of United Ways of Georgia State Association, one of our big goals is to make that a number that works throughout Georgia. Especially in rural South Georgia,” Smith said.

If you dial 211 in Valdosta, you’ll be connected to the Albany 211 call center. Staff members at United Way say the information and resources can still be helpful.

“211 is so much more than a number. It’s also an app, its text services, and it’s really being able to track the data. Finding out what people are in need, and what they’re calling about. And lining up those resources to the people in need. I believe over 21,000,000 calls were called to 211 nationally. And of course, hundreds of thousands here throughout the state of Georgia,” Smith said.

WALB spoke with a VSU student who says VSU students could really use this information.

“With Valdosta being a college town, I think that the 211 will really be helpful to college students. Getting the resources, they need. Whether that be with food, whether that be with housing, whether it be with finding places of employment, I think it’s just a good resource for students and regular citizens would like to have,” a VSU student, said.

Smith says it’s going to take awareness and advocacy to get the 211 network to Valdosta. Something that grassroots agencies and residents say they would strongly benefit from.

