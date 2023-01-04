Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather Day

Strong-Severe Storms/Heavy Rain
heavy thunderstorms gusty to damaging winds isolated tornado threat heavy downpours you can see the rain chance exploding to 100% Nine o'clock to 11 o'clock so
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There’s a Slight Risk of Severe Storms for most of Southwest Georgia until 4pm today. 1/4/2023 Threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds and 5% chance of an isolated tornado. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected with up to 4 inches possible. Small hail may mix in too. rier and cooler to end the week. Get ready for a wonderful winter weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

First Alert Forecast