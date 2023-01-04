First Alert Forecast

Ask the Expert
A First Alert Weather day has been issued for SWGA Tuesday evening into Wednesday afternoon at 4 PM.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather has been placed over portions of SWGA this evening into Wednesday. This is why a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for SWGA before this line of showers and thunderstorms moves into the area. The current timing looks to be from 7 PM tonight until 3 PM Wednesday for severe weather. These storms are capable of producing damaging winds (our highest threat), tornadoes, and hail. Rainfall rates are another concern with some spots possibly receiving more than an inch of rainfall. this could even lead to some flash flooding. Temperatures during these severe periods will range from the mid-60s overnight into the Mid-70s by Wednesday afternoon.

After the rain, we see drier and cooler weather. High pressure takes over to help keep things clear into the weekend. We will also notice a cool down in temperatures with highs falling into the 60s and lows down in the 30s and 40s. The next chance for rain does not arrive until early next week.

