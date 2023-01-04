First Alert Forecast

Ask the Expert
South Georgia is starting a quiet and dry pattern for the rest of the week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are done with showers and thunderstorms for the rest of Wednesday. Temperatures now will be the main focus as many areas will fall into the cool upper 40s and low 50s overnight. This cooler trend will continue to impact highs and lows for a few more days. However, we may not notice much of a cool-down on Thursday as temperatures will climb into the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the remainder of the week as high pressure builds in a week. The real cooldown will be felt in lows as the upper 30s and low 40s are expected for a few mornings from here with Friday starting a trend of 60s for highs. The next best chance for rain is on Tuesday and late next week.

