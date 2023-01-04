Child injured by car in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A child has been sent to the hospital after being injured by a car, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of a child being hit by a vehicle. After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.

LCSO officials said the area where the child was hit happened on a private drive with little traffic.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

