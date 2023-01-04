Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

78-year-old man has ear, part of face chewed off during attack, police say

Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m. where witnesses reported an attack on a man and a lot of blood.
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A 78-year-old man lost an ear in a grisly attack in Oregon early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an attack on a man and a lot of blood, KPTV reported.

Police said they found the attacker still on top of the victim and pulled him off.

According to police, the suspect “had chewed off the victim’s ear and part of his face. The injury was so severe that responders could see the victim’s skull.”

The 78-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

Police initially booked the suspect under the fake name of “El Baker” because that’s all he would give them.

But later, through fingerprints, they discovered his true identity is Koryn Kraemer, 25, who had recently moved to Portland from the state of Georgia.

Authorities are investigating whether drug use may have played a part in Kraemer’s behavior.

Kraemer was booked for second-degree assault.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty...
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson
Most of Southwest Georgia is under a tornado watch. The watch ends for some counties at noon...
Most of Southwest Georgia under tornado watch
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating three...
Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges
After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
Child injured by car in Lee Co.
Kamry Copeland and Quaderious Davis are the parents of Kalyn Davis who was the first baby born...
New babies ring in the new year for South Ga. families

Latest News

FILE - Cuban flags fly near the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
US reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba
Most of Southwest Georgia is under a tornado watch. The watch ends for some counties at noon...
Most of Southwest Georgia under tornado watch
In this photo provided by Archana Sahgal, Aqeela Sherrills, an advisor to the nonprofit Hyphen,...
White House gun violence program with philanthropies ends
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue; Trump urges support
Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy said he's not giving up on being House Speaker.
EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election