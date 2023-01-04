Ask the Expert
16 and 18-year-old injured in Valdosta shooting

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police responded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3rd after receiving reports of gunshots and injuries in the 1700 block of Williams Street. When police arrived, they were told one victim was already being driven to the hospital and the other victim was in the yard, VPD says.

A 16-year-old victim had a gunshot wound on the lower part of his body and the 18-year-old victim had a wound to his upper body, VPD confirmed.

Police say witnesses told them that the victims were on the 200 block of East Alden Avenue near an unknown vehicle when they suddenly heard gunshots. The victims then ran to Williams Street as the vehicle left the scene.

Both victims were treated and have since been released from the hospital.

If anyone has any information on the incident, you’re asked to call the Investigations Bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

