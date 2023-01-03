Ask the Expert
VIDEO: Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

The video shows a man pointing a gun at a Sumter County gas station clerk who then hands over an undisclosed amount of money.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect in a likely gas station armed robbery.

The video shows a man pointing a gun at the gas station clerk who then hands over an undisclosed amount of money.

The video date stamp showed the incident happened on Dec. 26, shortly after 9 p.m.

Photo of a man pointing a gun at the gas station clerk who then hands over an undisclosed...
Photo of a man pointing a gun at the gas station clerk who then hands over an undisclosed amount of money.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide more information on this case to WALB News 10 at this time.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call (229) 938-6391 or (229) 815-6721.

