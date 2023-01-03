Valdosta leaders: More affordable housing needed as rental application fees soar

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People all over the world are experiencing housing insecurity because they can barely afford to apply for rental properties.

Some people in Valdosta said they can barely afford to apply for a rental property. They say after the application fee, deposit, utilities and every other little fee, they barely have enough to take care of themselves and their children after.

“These are some of the discrepancies that people are running into, and we’re working class people. Now, it’s almost like you’re just racking up fees for something that you may not even in the end really qualify to get,” Lakena Allen, a Valdosta resident, said.

Experts said problems like these are going to lead to more homeless people in Valdosta.

Homeless Task Force Chair Kelley Saxon said she remembers when it was a $25 dollar application fee for people to apply.

“I think it’s making it nearly impossible for people to apply. We’ve seen some of these apartment application fees are a hundred dollars per person. Now when you think about that, you may have two adults in a household and maybe an 18-year-old. That’s $300 dollars,” Saxon said.

Allen and her children are having to live with her mom right now. Allen said she needs a decent affordable place that won’t cost her entire paycheck to move in.

“It sounds so crazy I just laugh. I understand that we live in a capitalist society, and these businesses are trying to make money. I get that, I respect that. But I don’t think they should be robbing people blind,” Allen said.

One thing afflicting many Americans right now is not enough decent, affordable housing.

“There’s a bit of housing insecurity there, but really if it wasn’t for her, I probably would be actually homeless. Living on the street or having to go to a shelter. Or having to do things that are probably, in the end, won’t work out in my favor,” Allen said.

Allen said after the application fee, deposit, utilities, and every other little fee for a rental property, there will barely be enough left to take care of her and her children.

“Houses that are in my price range. Houses that won’t take my whole month of paycheck to pay the rent for. I would say that that’s the problem. It’s not a lot of available affordable housing. That is decent around here,” Allen said.

Saxon is encouraging people and fellow community leaders to reach out to her and the other grassroots agencies. She said they have several suggestions to help solve this problem.

“If things don’t get better, you’re going to have a lot of people facing housing insecurity and homelessness. There needs to be an investment, a true investment, and some discussion about how we can prevent this from happening,” Saxon said.

Leaders said they are doing some advocacy work to try and get more rights for renters in the State of Georgia.

