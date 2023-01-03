Strong, severe storms expected Tuesday night into Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day declared
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night into Wednesday.
There’s a slight risk of severe storms for northwest counties in the WALB viewing area that starts around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Area-wide, the threat picks back up Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. and lasts until around 4 p.m.
Threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 15% chance of flash flooding, a 5% chance of hail and an isolated tornado. One to three inches of rain is expected with up to 4-6 inches northwest.
