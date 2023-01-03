Ask the Expert
Strong, severe storms expected Tuesday night into Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day declared
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

There’s a slight risk of severe storms for northwest counties in the WALB viewing area that starts around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Area-wide, the threat picks back up Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. and lasts until around 4 p.m.

Threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 15% chance of flash flooding, a 5% chance of hail and an isolated tornado. One to three inches of rain is expected with up to 4-6 inches northwest.

What weather resources do you need?
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

