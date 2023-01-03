New babies ring in the new year for South Ga. families

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new year is here. Many are still celebrating and enjoying all the gifts they got over the holidays. Even their new little ones.

Both Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter welcomed girls as the first babies born in their hospital at the start of the new year.

For Phoebe Main, they helped to welcome Italy Marie Ross who was born on New Year’s Day at 7:49 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11.5 ounces and over 19 inches long.

She was born to first-time parents Tr’Niaya Williams and Jeremiah Ross.

Lynette Talley is a certified nurse midwife who helped Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to bring in its first baby of the year on Jan. 2.

“It’s always fun to get the first baby,” Talley said. “And when I delivered the baby, it was a little girl. And I said, ‘this is the first baby that’s been born this year in this hospital.’ And I said, ‘you got the first baby.’ And she was like, ‘oh my gosh! Really?’ And I’m like, ‘yes, you’re the first one.’ So she was really excited too.’”

Kamry Copeland gave birth to Kalyn A’mari Davis on that day at 1:30 p.m. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was over 18 inches.

Copeland said her original due date was Jan. 15. But as the days got closer she knew that might not be the case.

“When I got here, I knew I was getting induced. I got here like 12 a.m. on the second. And I got brought back to the room about 1 and got my shower and stuff. I couldn’t really sleep cause I was excited. I didn’t really go to sleep until like 5 something,” Copeland said.

Copeland said the hospital has a surprise for her when she leaves.

Talley said they work hard to make sure each patient has a great experience.

“Absolutely. I mean we want their experience to be looked back on. And we want them to be happy about their experience,” Talley said. “I want them to be like really happy and say like, ‘that was one of the best deliveries ever.’ That’s my goal. My goal is that the patient and the baby are happy and healthy.”

Two other babies were also born on New Year’s Day at Phoebe Main.

