Marking the new year with new resolutions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many were busy Monday writing out their New Year’s Resolutions.

When you think of New Year’s Resolutions, you typically think of fitness goals or overall health. However, some people don’t even make one.

Torian Bacote, a regular at Tony’s Gym, said at 45, he’s trying to be in good shape for the new year.

“Never ego lift. Yeah, just never ego lift. Never try to feel like you have to compete against other people in the gym,” Bacote said.

Money management was a surprising resolution. Something Mackenzie Johnson is already taking advantage of.

“So what I did was I bought the book calendar, and I wrote down what days my bills are come out and what I actually need. So with the money that is left over, I can play with it how I kinda want,” Johnson, an Albany resident, said.

When you think of New Year’s Resolutions, you typically think of fitness goals or overall health. However, some people don’t even make one. (Source: WALB)

Experts said while you’re jotting down your goals for the year, go for small milestones instead of large goals.

Tamara Quimiro was one of the few people who didn’t say fitness was their New Year’s resolution. In fact, she decides not to do them.

“I don’t really do New Year’s resolutions only because it builds anxiety for me. I usually stop doing it after two weeks like exercising, and so it’s a hassle for me,” Quimiro said.

You may have heard of the acronym S.M.A.R.T. goals, which stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound.

Fitness consultant Eli Sutton said it’s important to set these kinds of goals.

“Everyone comes in here with New Year’s resolutions, and they make these long-term goals, big goals to attain, but those take longer to achieve. As my personal advice for new members, I like to set maybe more obtainable goals as far as daily goals. Make a list for that week, that day. At the end of the week, you know that you accomplished something to get to that big finish line,” Sutton said.

As of Monday morning, Tony’s Fitness already had seven new sign-ups and they like to go by their mission.

“Our fitness mission is we are here for whatever you need. Whether it’s mental, physical. We have personal trainers here on call. Of course, any of us at the desk are here to just listen to you, so that you can achieve your best self,” said Sutton.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.