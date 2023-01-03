Former Dougherty Co. Jail officer, 2 suspects wanted on organized crime charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding three suspects, including a former Dougherty County jailer, on charges relating to organized crime, according to a release from the department.

Former Jail Officer Cedrick Peavy is wanted on three conspiracy charges to commit a crime and three Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges. Peavy is 5′11 in height and 170 pounds.

Ladarius Antwon Jackson, aka Twon, is wanted on two conspiracy charges to commit a crime and three Georgia RICO charges. Jackson is 5′11″ and 170 pounds. The sheriff’s office said he drives a black 2009 Honda with a tag#TGT5700.

Dashavia Monique Jackson, aka Shay, is wanted on three conspiracy charges to commit a crime and three Georgia RICO charges. She is 5′6, 255 pounds and drives a white 2013 Ford Escape with tag#TFS480.

If you have any information on any of the suspects’ locations, you are asked to call the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259.

