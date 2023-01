FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for this evening Northwest counties 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of hail & an isolated tornado. There’s a 15% chance of Flash Flooding. Area wide Wednesday 8am-4pm for 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of a tornado & flash flooding.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.