Downtown Moultrie looks to expand and improve in 2023

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Downtown Moultrie is growing, and with a new year comes new improvements.

2022 was a good year for downtown Moultrie, but they are not stopping yet. Small towns thrive off momentum and support from those in the community.

Within the last year, 13 new businesses have opened their doors in Moultrie. The city also saw 20,000 people at different city events. But there are still spaces for people to thrive downtown.

Downtown Moultrie had a successful year in 2022, but they have plans to add new additions to the city for the new year. (Source: WALB)

“We’re very proud of where we have been, but we know we have a lot more work to do. And we have a lot of different organizations working with us to ensure the success for 2023,” Amy Johnson, downtown economic development director, said.

Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow President David Herndon says the city plans to use the open spaces to add more businesses and make renovations. He says some renovations have already been made. Herndon says this is to make Moultrie safer and more attractive to visitors.

“Unprecedented speaker system for events downtown, we also brought in a camera system that is fantastic. Also, a welcome center where there is a meeting room for up to 200 people. There is a lot of momentum going on, a lot of properties being renovated and rejuvenated. So there is a tremendous amount of momentum going into 2023,” Herndon said.

City leaders say Downtown Moultrie has been proven successful because of the resources and programs in place.

One focus area for Moultrie this new year will be on families. The city wants to bring families together and create new memories.

Johnson explains how one program has afforded the city opportunities to make it what it is today.

“We are in a rural zone community and so we have two years left in that program. This helps encourage developers renovate, add new jobs, purchase property that they will be able to get tax credits for their Georgia state taxes,” Johnson said.

Robyn Alligood, the owner of Baba’s restaurant, was able to take advantage of one program designed to help new business owners thrive in spaces created just for them. Its success is why other business owners are now on board.

“Edge was phenomenal and it’s all the city heads they get together with the owners and they explain rules and regulations. They help you if you need it and overall, just kind people,” Alligood said.

David Herndon says city leaders have one goal in mind for 2023.

“We are going to bring more green space, enhance landscaping, and we are going to make the changes that are necessary to leave this downtown to be in better shape for the next generation,” Herndon said.

With many businesses expanding, and new additions to the city, city leaders say they think 2023 will be their best year yet.

