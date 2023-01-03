Ask the Expert
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson

Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty to children warrants.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children.

Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty to children warrants.

He is described as 5′11 and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

