A New Year brings new gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices.

Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update.

Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week.

According to AAA, Augusta saw a 16-cent decrease from last week’s price, with our current price of $2.82 still beating most of the Peach State.

Compared to the national average, Georgia drivers are now paying $3 less to fill up at the pump compared to last month. For a regular 15-gallon tank of gas, it now costs about $44.40 to fill up.

“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said. “Curveballs are coming from every direction.”

South Carolina’s price increased by 18 cents cent in the past week, with a current average of $2.96 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price is currently $2.94, which has increased 17 cents in the last week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price per gallon has increased by 12 cents in the past week, making the price $3.22

But be aware that a lot could change.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year,” De Haan said, “and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023.”

