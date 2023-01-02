Ask the Expert
Man charged with fatally shooting tire shop worker he thought was stealing car

Quadarius McDowell
Quadarius McDowell(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a man has been charged with murder after shooting a tire shop employee moving his car because he thought the worker was a thief.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in Decatur Saturday afternoon in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell. Preliminary information indicates McDowell brought his car to the tire shop for service. At some point, the victim started to drive the car when McDowell mistakenly assumed that he was trying to steal it. McDowell then fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the victim.

Police say McDowell ran from the shop but was taken into custody a short time later. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and charged with murder.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

