First Alert Forecast

Use plenty of caution while traveling because dense fog will return for another night in SWGA.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another round of dense fog is back for SWGA tonight into Monday morning. This fog will severely reduce visibility so remember to follow all fog safety tips if you must travel Monday morning. Otherwise, we are going to remain mostly clear tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s. As we get past the foggy start to Monday, sunshine will peak through the afternoon cloud cover. Temperatures will have an efficient warm-up despite the cloud cover with the upper 70s expected for Monday. More highs like this will be the trend through the rest of the work week ahead with lows in the 50s and 60s.

The biggest changes to the pattern will occur on Tuesday as showers and storms enter the region due to a frontal system. The current time for arrival will be Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has already indicated the chance for a few strong storms possible as a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) has already been placed over a few spots in Southwest Georgia for Tuesday. This highlights the chance for damaging winds and a tornado or two, but this could expand further eastward so everyone needs to stay alert. Wednesday will also feature a few showers and storms, so the threat does not end on Tuesday. After we get past the showers and storms, we cool down into the 50s and 60s for highs (which is more average for early January). Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s by the end of the week.

