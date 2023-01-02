First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - SWGA stays dry for the rest of Monday, but cloud cover is here to stay. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies remain with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Dense fog is still possible again, especially for areas below a line from Early County toward Clinch County. Remember to practice fog safety through Tuesday morning.

We are dry for most of the day on Tuesday, but changes will soon occur as early as Tuesday evening. Showers and storms will bring in heavy rainfall and gusty winds for extreme northwestern areas of Southwest Georgia first before rain pushes eastward overnight. Severe weather with that initial line of showers and storms cannot be ruled out. This is why the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for areas east of a line from Early County to Webster County. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) advances further eastward into the night and early Wednesday as the cold front pushes the squall line forward. The possible severe threat is damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding. Showers and storms will come to an end by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Cooler highs and lows will start Wednesday night with lows getting into the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure will allow for drier conditions on Thursday and onward. This drier and cooler trend will last into the next weekend. Highs will in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s for the end of the week.

