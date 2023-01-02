Albany residents optimistic and concerned for 2023 economy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The year 2023 is here and economists are torn about the future state of the U.S. economy.

Inflation in December was still high at 7.1% At the same time, the cost to buy a home has slowed and gas prices have eased off record highs.

“We’re in a state of crisis and we don’t know how to go forward. We’re optimistic but it’s hard to say things are looking better,” Steve Takvcic, an Albany resident said.

Takvcic is still dealing with labor shortages for his lumber pallet business. Although labor problems are still an issue, gas price burdens have subsided.

Prices in Southwest Georgia also soared to over $4 a gallon last March. Today, a gallon of gas in Albany is anywhere from $2.60 to $2.80 per gallon. That was one sign of optimism for Matt Hogan, another Albany resident.

“Under 2.50 is comfortable for me. I hope they stay down,” he said.

Hogan said doing something as simple as visiting friends was more of a challenge when prices were that high.

A new Albany family walks along the Flint River trail (WALB)

Ariana Jenkins, an Albany State University Student, was less worried about the overall economy, but things in the community she wants to see change.

A family enjoys the warm weather on the Flint on New Year's Day (WALB)

“The system is so messed up to where we feel like we’re not getting enough help. I want to be the change,” she said.

Omi Soore, an Albany resident, sells waist beads and healing bracelets. She hopes her business succeeds in 2023 not just for her sake, but for the people she’s helping.

“People are scrambling to make ends meet and that’s where crime comes in. There is nothing for the youth to do,” Soore said,

Soore said she thinks Albany still has that potential but is not there now. She added that people are not getting the help they need from the government.

