Alabama juniors Young, Anderson, Gibbs declare for NFL draft

Football generic
Football generic(WTVY)
By JOHN ZENOR
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are heading to the NFL, where both could contend for the top draft spot. Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and the two-time unanimous All-American Anderson announced their decisions to skip their senior seasons two days after leading Alabama to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. They endeared themselves to Crimson Tide faithful even more by not joining the ranks of bowl opt-outs among NFL prospects. Tailback Jahmyr Gibbs also is heading to the NFL and other players could follow.

