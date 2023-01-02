Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory
Parts of Lee Co. under boil water advisory
The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road.
3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident
Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping...
Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note
Matt the Gnat is a bug that’s dropped every year in Tifton.
Tifton’s Gnat Drop returns for New Year’s countdown
Mark Costello passed away in Richmond Virginia at the age of 73.
Albany remembers former theater director Mark Costello

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
The Flint River trail is expanding in 2023
Albany residents optimistic and concerned for 2023 economy
Albany residents optimism and concerned for 2023 economy
Albany residents optimism and concerned for 2023 economy
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US