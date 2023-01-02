Ask the Expert
3 dead after construction site scaffolding collapse in Charlotte

Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead...
Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead Street just outside uptown Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff, Gray News staff, Mary Calkins and Ron Lee
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Three construction workers have died and two were hurt in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to officials.

Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street.

Officials confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse.

The intersection at East Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue is taped off as of 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Fire Capt. Jackie Gilmore said all construction work has come to a stop until the investigation is completed.

Workers who were on the job at the time either went to the family unification area or simply packed up and headed home. The only ones in the building as of 12 p.m. are investigators.

About an hour after the accident was first reported, dozens and dozens of construction workers were seen pouring out of the building, being sent home.

Not many wanted to talk about their experiences inside the building where this all unfolded. However, neighbors learning what happened were shocked to hear something like this could have happened so close.

“I went to walk my dog and they wouldn’t let me walk the street right outside my door,” neighbor Robert Schuster said. “The cop told me, I just kind of asked him, and he said, ‘Yeah, somebody fell,’ and it makes you sick to your stomach. especially right after New Year’s like that.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

