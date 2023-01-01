Parts of Lee Co. under boil water advisory

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Lee County, according to the Lee County Utilities Authority.

The areas impacted are Creekwood Apartments Phase 1 and Raintree Condos.

The boil water advisory is due to a break in a waterline around. The advisory will be in effect until special water sampling shows that the water is safe to drink.

The Lee County Utility Authority said they will collect samples again, during the week of Jan. 1.

Anyone with questions or concerns should call 229-759- 6056.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.