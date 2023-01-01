First Alert Forecast - Happy New Year of 2023!

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms will come to end this evening across SWGA instead we will be seeing areas of dense fog overnight. This fog will lead to hazardous road conditions so use extreme caution when traveling late at night. At midnight, we are kicking off 2023! Happy New Year! Temperatures will be cooling off into the 50s to start the new year, but quickly warming up into the 70s for Sunday afternoon. Sunshine will return as well in the afternoon. Monday morning will host areas of fog will again, but will quickly exit into the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 70s through the mid-week. Changes will start to occur in our dry pattern starting Tuesday night as showers and thunderstorms are set to return. Some of these storms could be strong, but current guidance keeps the development of severe weather on the weaker side. This rainfall will be heavy at times. Showers and storms will last well into the night on Wednesday and end as early as Thursday morning. After this, a cold front moves through to drop highs into the 50s and 60s into the next weekend. Lows will also take a tumble from the 50s and 60s for now into the 30s by the late week period.

