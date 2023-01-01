Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff, South Carolina, after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said.

Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said.

Investigators first thought the body might be from someone seeking shelter from the recent cold snap, but quickly determined the remains had been in the bin for at least several months, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.

The bin appeared to have not been emptied for years and had VHS tapes inside, West said.

Investigators for now are treating the death as a homicide and took the bin and the body away for further investigation, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, authorities sad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping...
Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note
The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road.
3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident
Bradley Lamar Jordan was charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting,...
Man charged in Albany business burglaries
Truelieve is one of two companies approved to sell THC oil if the commission passes additional...
Rules for THC Oil sales to be set in the New Year
The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road.
Albany apartment shooting leaves 1 injured

Latest News

A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks
An avalanche hit a father and son in a backcountry area of Breckenridge. The father was able to...
2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the...
NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event
Matt the Gnat is a bug that’s dropped every year in Tifton.
Tifton’s Gnat Drop returns for New Year’s countdown