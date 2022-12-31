Rules for THC Oil sales to be set in the New Year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traveling across state lines and meeting people in parking lots- that’s the reality for caregivers and patients approved for THC oil. They said they have hope state regulators will approve of two companies who can give them an avenue to legally buy the oil in their own state.

More than 30,000 patients and caregivers have received oil THC cards. The oil is approved for several different diseases and conditions- including cancer, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

Jim Wages’ daughter Sydney has a form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome. Sydney’s seizures can last anywhere between 10 minutes to an hour

“A dad is supposed to fix anything that goes awry- if there’s a flat tire or a broken window, but this was hard to fix,” said Wages.

The fix came in a spray bottle. They began to use THC nasal spray. Wages said it shortened her seizures to a few seconds.

The Wages lobbied at the state capitol, fighting for the “Georgia’s Hope Act,” which allows patients to access medical cannabis oil with no more than 5% THC. It’s legal to have it, but not to sell it in Georgia.

“How it got here we didn’t ask, we didn’t need to know, we just needed to know we had it. It was like we were drug dealers trying to get help for our children,” said Wages.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission is planning to vote on rules and regulations that would allow two companies to sell in Georgia. Truelieve CEO Kim Rivers says they’re already picking out locations throughout the state- starting in Macon, then Marietta, and branching out to other cities. The commission plans to set the rules for distributing, testing, and marketing its products.

“Folks have been waiting too long at this point, and we’re going to do everything that we can to get them to get them products safely and quickly,” said Rivers.

The first meeting takes place on January 25th. You can sign up for public comment before January 18th.

