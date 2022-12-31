Holiday weekend 50/50

Ask the Expert
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy and dry with warm 70s Friday afternoon. Through the evening showers and isolated thunderstorms move into SGA with periods of heavy rain into early Saturday. Average rainfall about 1-2″.

New Year’s Eve brings more rain and isolated strong to severe storms with a low-end threat of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Warmth holds as highs top the low 70s. Rain ends before midnight for New Year’s Eve celebrations. However, fog develops becoming dense into Sunday morning.

A gloomy start New Year’s Day gives way to clearing and afternoon sunshine with pleasant upper 60s low 70s.

Unseasonably warm into 2023 as highs top low-mid 70s while lows hold around 60 until a cold front usher in cooler air late week.

Unsettled weather likely Tuesday through early Thursday. A stronger storm system moves into the region with showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. The severe threat is higher so check back for updates.

Happy New Year SGA!

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

