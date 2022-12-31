Ask the Expert
Holiday weekend 50/50

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a dry week, rain returned Friday evening. Overnight periods of heavy rain with patchy fog and lows around 60. More rain and possibly isolated strong-severe storms through Saturday afternoon. There’s a Marginal Risk for damaging winds and an isolated tornado. The risk is low but not zero stay alert for any warnings that may be issued. Rainfall amounts of 0.50-1.00″+ expected.

Warmth holds as highs top the low 70s. Rain ends early evening just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. However, remaining cloudy with dense fog into Sunday morning. Be safe as visibility will be reduced.

A gloomy start New Year’s Day gives way to clearing and afternoon sunshine with pleasant upper 60s low 70s.

Unseasonably warm into 2023 as highs top low-mid 70s while lows hold around 60 until a cold front usher in cooler air late week.

Unsettled weather likely Tuesday through early Thursday. A stronger storm system moves into the region with showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. The severe threat is higher so check back for updates.

Happy New Year SGA!

