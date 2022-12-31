Water restored to Americus senior living complex after being without for a week

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An apartment complex in Americus that serves senior citizens was without water for a week. The Verandah Senior Living Apartment Complex finally had access to clean water returned Thursday night.

When people in Americus heard the seniors were without water, they jumped into action. The manager for Verandah Apartments didn’t go on camera but says when they saw the community pitching in, it made them fix the issue.

Amber Batchelor with the Americus Chamber of Commerce says this was a public health emergency and basic needs weren’t met. That’s why she and others stepped in to help.

“The community wanted to help out in any way we could, and so as soon I got a phone call, we started making calls to see what resources were available,” Batchelor said.

Anthony Draigon, owner of Roman Oven Pizzeria, says he was contacted by the chamber to help out. And it’s not his first time lending a helping hand.

“Americus is a tight net community and any time there is trouble like this, and actually during the virus too, we were always happy to help. Emergency services, police and at the hospital. So it’s something we are accustomed to doing,” Draigon said.

(Source: WALB)

Shortly after the chamber stepped in, several Americus leaders came together to not only help those affected.

“So as soon as we got the phone call like we do any other inquires from the public, we promised we would do our due diligence and follow up with additional information. My husband and I personally bought 10-15 gallons of water and went to the complex later that evening to ask about additional information and to see who could take the gallons of water,” said Amber Batchelor, Americus Chamber of Commerce.

Community steps in to help Americus apartments that are without water

Companies such as Walmart and Chick-fil-A came together to offer 140 to 150 gallons of water and served 80 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to those residents.

“It was very heartbreaking, when I look at the elderly and the disabled I look at them as them being like my family. I have a grandfather who is 86 and a grandma that is 87, and I look it as if those were my grandparents what would I do,” Arthur Raven, co-owner of Graceful Hands Home Care and Bernice Bell House Personal Care Home, said.

Arthur and Ciera Raven have lived in Americus for a long time and have seen firsthand the community they serve. When they got the call, they answered as the need to help seniors hit close to home.

“When we found out that there were seniors in this community without water, we knew we had to give back. So that was the first thing that we said when we got that email from Amber. The first thing we said was we got to do something to get water to them,” Ciera Raven, co-owner of Graceful Hands Home Care and Bernice Bell House Personal Care Home, said.

Chick-fil-A Americus Executive Director Ivan Helms says they hadn’t been there long, but he says they are always willing to help their community. And it’s an honor to be able to do so.

“Our mission statement here at Chick-fil-A Americus is to spill joy, and we were able to do that on Wednesday night. Spill joy in the community and help a small apartment complex in town,” Helms said.

(Source: WALB)

Arthur Raven says the look on the senior citizens’ faces when they offered to help them felt like opening a present on Christmas.

The common theme gathered from the community banding together was unity. Community leaders saw firsthand how big the impact can be once when everyone is working together.

