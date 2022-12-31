Albany remembers former theater director Mark Costello

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is remembering local artistic leader, Mark Costello.

He was Theater Albany’s Director for more than 3 decades. Early on Thursday, he passed away in Virginia, where he moved after retiring in 2017.

Many people who were touched by Costello are reflecting on the man that he was. Doug Lorber and Marcy McCarty have known Costello since the 80′s.

“He was serious most of the time. He didn’t take things lightly. He didn’t joke around. He didn’t like to joke around when he was trying to rehearse. But he taught us a lot about stage production and he also became our friend,” McCarty said.

McCarty starred in multiple roles over the years such as Dolly in “Hey, Dolly,” and Mother Rose in “Gypsy.”

Lorber met his wife at the University of Virginia. Ironically, Costello first saw Lorber’s talent at the University during a production. Costello was an alumnus at the time. They both moved to Albany in the 80′s, From there, Lorber starred in countless plays under Costello.

McCarty started her relationship with Costello in Albany. She met her husband when trying out for a play.

Marcy McCarty starred in roles in "Gypsy", "Hello Dolly", and "Little Women" (WALB)

“A lot of relationships started right here. But the glue that held us together was Mark Costello,” McCarty said.

Although Costello retired 5 years ago, his impact is still being felt at Theater Albany.

“He brought a lot of life back to the Theater. Not that it was dying, but he brought, at the time, a young life to the theater,” Lorber said. “He influenced so many people here. Not only here, But some of the people who were here that are not here anymore because they moved on to New York. They’ve moved on to Chicago. They moved on to LA.”

Costello spent his final years in Richmond Virginia, where he was from. He was still involved in the local theater.

McCarty said she’s very excited about the future and the people that have stepped up. One of them is Lorber himself. He is a guest director in an upcoming 2023 play.

He is excited to have a different avenue to contribute to the theater’s success. He says going into the 90th season next year, the theater is the healthiest it has been in years.

Doug Lorber has connections to Costello from his University of Virginia days. (WALB)

“We have new lights, new sound system, new paint, new air conditioner, new equipment, new everything,” Lorber said.

He added that COVID was tough because there was one play and it was online. He said they are ready to thrive in the coming years as interest has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

