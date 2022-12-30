Ask the Expert
Tifton set to lay new pavement on 20 streets by spring 2023

A pothole in Tifton
A pothole in Tifton(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is scheduled to resurface and pave 20 streets by spring 2023. The $900,000 project is funded through a maintenance improvement grant and SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds

Mayor Julie Smith says that anytime there is traffic on roadways, there will be some wear and tear seen over time. She says, after partnering with the Georgia Department of Transportation, they’ve evaluated several streets that are in need of some repairs.

Streets such as Love Avenue, 36th Street and Potts Road, are among the 20 streets set to be repaved. Hunter Ray, a resident that grew up in the Tifton community, says he’s looking forward to the new pavement.

“I think it’s great. I really appreciate the city of Tifton for getting this done. We needed it for quite some time. I grew up in this neighborhood and these same potholes have been here for quite some years,” Ray said.

Mayor Smith says during construction, there may be some traffic delays and roadblocks. She’s asking the community to be patient because she believes the outcome is much needed.

“It impacts the community because it just makes it easier to get around. Driving on a smooth road that’s well maintained and well taken care of is so much better than driving on a road that’s bumpy and has potholes and that kind of thing,” Smith said.

Paving is expected to start after the new year and be completed in March, depending on weather conditions.

