Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road.

The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique dolls at least 50-60 years old, two antique Fisher Price Wester Town sets, 20 different Monopoly editions, four sets of antique train sets and racetrack and at least 120 VHS tapes were taken from the unit.

A number of items range from $50 to hundreds of dollars worth in cost, the incident report states.

The storage unit was broken into by the suspected burglar using a prying tool, the incident report states.

The case was forwarded to the police department’s criminal investigation bureau.

