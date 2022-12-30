Rainy weather kicks off the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunny and unseasonably warm low-mid 70s Thursday afternoon. Tonight, fair with patchy fog and not as cold lows upper 40s. Becoming cloudy as highs top low 70s on Friday. Watch for isolated showers Friday evening followed by periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms into Saturday. We’ll have a few rounds of rain with the second arriving late afternoon into early evening. On average about 1-2″ possible before rain gradually ends Saturday evening.

So, as you ring in the new year mostly cloudy with cool 50s. New Year’s Day clouds clear for a mostly sunny and pleasantly warm holiday as highs top low 70s.

Clouds return and warmth holds Monday. Look for the next weather maker to move into SGA with showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday then ending early Thursday. Expect periods of heavy rain and possibly a few strong storms. Temperatures return to average as cooler air pushes into the southeast.

