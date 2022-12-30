Multiple Rounds of Storms Into 2023

Clouds will begin to thicken westward throughout the day as a warm front lifts.

High temperatures get to the low to mid 70s. It’ll be a 2-3° bump from yesterday.

A line of showers and some storms arrives to our eastern areas around 8pm. They’ll last for 2-3 hours. Albany gets rain a few hours before midnight. East of I-75 will have to wait until midnight.

These storms have a low risk to turn severe. There is ample moisture, but not a lot of instability and shear. There could be a few storms that have the tag of severe thunderstorm. The better chance of that will be south.

Another round of rain is expected Saturday afternoon. A low of around 60 as clouds still around. Clouds will break at points, but they will limits temperatures to the low 70s. There is a 2% chance for tornadoes. along with a possible line of storms. Rain chances dwindle past sunset. New Year’s plans are still looking good.

Total rain will be 0.5″-1.5″. More totals west than east. This rain will not be good enough to get out of the rain deficit in 2022 for Albany.

Sunday looks great. Peaks of sunshine. Highs near 70. Low into Monday in the mid 50s.

Temperatures rebound into next week ahead of another system. The next one will move in on Tuesday night. It has the potential of being a severe weather producer. Upper level dynamics play a role and can be a factor in producing strong storms. If nothing else, it’ll bring rain. This could be a multi day event, although models are backing off.

Albany is set to have it’s coolest year (68.8 degree avg.) since 2014.

Rain amounts are also set to be about 6′' below the normal of 47′'.

