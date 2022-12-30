Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Multiple Rounds of Storms Into 2023

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will begin to thicken westward throughout the day as a warm front lifts.

High temperatures get to the low to mid 70s. It’ll be a 2-3° bump from yesterday.

A line of showers and some storms arrives to our eastern areas around 8pm. They’ll last for 2-3 hours. Albany gets rain a few hours before midnight. East of I-75 will have to wait until midnight.

These storms have a low risk to turn severe. There is ample moisture, but not a lot of instability and shear. There could be a few storms that have the tag of severe thunderstorm. The better chance of that will be south.

Another round of rain is expected Saturday afternoon. A low of around 60 as clouds still around. Clouds will break at points, but they will limits temperatures to the low 70s. There is a 2% chance for tornadoes. along with a possible line of storms. Rain chances dwindle past sunset. New Year’s plans are still looking good.

Total rain will be 0.5″-1.5″. More totals west than east. This rain will not be good enough to get out of the rain deficit in 2022 for Albany.

Sunday looks great. Peaks of sunshine. Highs near 70. Low into Monday in the mid 50s.

Temperatures rebound into next week ahead of another system. The next one will move in on Tuesday night. It has the potential of being a severe weather producer. Upper level dynamics play a role and can be a factor in producing strong storms. If nothing else, it’ll bring rain. This could be a multi day event, although models are backing off.

Albany is set to have it’s coolest year (68.8 degree avg.) since 2014.

Rain amounts are also set to be about 6′' below the normal of 47′'.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road.
3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident
The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road.
Albany shooting leaves 2 injured
Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge...
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s
Valdosta shooting suspects Kelvin Spivey (left) and Chadaine Thomas (right).
Valdosta police searching for 2 suspects in separate shootings

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Rainy weather kicks off the holiday weekend
Rain and warm temps for the holiday weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday Dec 29
WALB First Alert Weather
Warm Pattern Holds, Showers on New Year’s Eve
WALB First Alert Weather
Rain returns while warmth holds for the holiday weekend