Man charged in Albany business burglaries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to two burglaries at two Albany businesses, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Bradley Lamar Jordan was charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting, along with several traffic offenses.

The arrest stems from a chainsaw being taken from Westover Lawn and Garden and a pressure washer and generator being taken from Mi Casa on Gillionville Road.

He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

