Firework safety top priority this New Year’s across South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The sky is about to be lit up with explosions in celebration of the new year but firework safety is just as important as getting to use them for New Year’s.

According to the Department of Public Health West Central District, thousands of injuries occur every year related to firework incidents and 50% of those injuries happen to children and young adults.

“With fire-related issues, we have had injuries burn injuries, blast injuries and small fires whether it be brush or small structure,” said Brandon Brown, training captain for Lee County Fire and EMS.

Brown said all the firework-related calls he’s gone on have been a result of people not following Georgia law.

Fireworks are allowed by law until midnight on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Some firework safety tips include never lighting fireworks while holding them, never standing over a lit firework and having a water source nearby to put out the fireworks even after use.

Fireworks can be deadly if not properly handled. (WALB)

You should also secure your pets during a firework show and the most important tip is for children to be supervised while using fireworks.

“But even though there’s not a law stating how old you have to be to use them, most injuries that occur with firework use are under the age of 16 so please make sure that there is adult supervision,” he said.

Celebratory gunfire has also proven to be a problem on New Year’s.

Cpl. Dillard Glover with Albany Police Department said while in the past few years there haven’t been any injuries reported from it, property damage can still happen.

“I’ve worked cases in the past where bullets have come through car windshields and hit vehicles and bounced off cars, so you know there is a danger to it,” he said.

Paired with fireworks, it can be hard to detect the difference between gunfire and the fun explosive. That’s another reason Brown said everyone should avoid shooting their guns in the air as a way to celebrate.

“The thing that people have to understand is when you’re shooting a weapon of any type and those projectiles go up into the sky, they’re going to come back down. It is illegal to be shooting firearms in the city limits of Albany,” Glover added.

When setting up fireworks, you should place them on a flat surface, light it with a long lighter and step as far away as you can before it explodes.

Mark Walker, owner of TNT Fireworks, said when it comes to fireworks safety, it’s important for everyone to know what type of fireworks they bought and to read the warning labels.

Everyone who purchases fireworks should read the warning labels before using them. (WALB)

“Most fireworks at the bottom where it says caution, it’ll say one or two things. It’ll say emit showers of sparks. That’s going to be like a fountain that goes up and it’s not going to go up and explode or it’ll say that it shoots flaming balls. If it says shoots flaming balls, that’s going to go up and explode,” he said.

Regardless of what type of fireworks you buy, the distance you put between yourself and the fireworks matters. Walker said that’s why he gives out long lighters with every purchase.

“If you don’t be safe, then you can hurt yourself for a long time,” Walker said.

